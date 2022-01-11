As of January 11, we have passed the first third of the month and are approaching the winter market depending on the country we are talking about. Within the major leagues, in England and Italy it will end on the 31st, while in France, Germany and Spain it will last until February 2.
We review some of the most recent rumors linked to the mid-season transfer window, where there are also rumors going into the summer by free agents who are ending their contracts and who already have the opportunity to negotiate with other clubs.
The Magpies They seek to strengthen the offensive plot after the official incorporation of Kieran Trippier in defense. According to Fabrizio Romano, his target would be none other than Hugo Ekitike, a forward for Stade Reims, who has scored eight goals in the French championship and would be priced at around 30 million euros.
The Dutch club has turned its interest in the left winger of Dutch and Surinamese nationality, who is not getting into Antonio Conte’s plans at Tottenham Hotspur. The footballer born in the capital was in the lower categories of the club between 2005 and 2011, in addition to passing that same stage and his professional beginnings at PSV Eindhoven, between 2011 and 2020.
The French team is clear that the Dutch defender will continue in this winter market linked to his discipline. According to Fabrizio Romano, any offer will only be valued for next summer.
The Swiss and Congolese pivot will be a free agent in July after confirming that he does not want to renew with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München, among others, but Fabrizio Romano includes the appreciation of Ralf Rangnick from Old Trafford despite no formal offer being made.
The French left-back could change of scene this week. For days, various rumors have placed him out of Goodison Park and, although he originally sounded to land at Chelsea due to Ben Chilwell’s long-term injury, now Steven Gerrard’s are the favorites. Fabrizio Romano points out that it will be a transfer and that the Toffees they do not value an assignment in any case.
The Brazilian midfielder from Shanghai Port would like to return to Europe in his 30s, according to Sports world, and would value economic conditions for a Daniel Alves who accepted LaLiga’s minimum wage. However, the newspaper itself ensures that the number of midfielders in Can Barça makes the operation impossible.
The Spanish-Brazilian pivot has a contract with the French discipline until the summer of 2024 and, according to his words to GloboesporteHe has no intention of renewing nor does he rule it out after the rumors that have linked him to Arsenal and AS Roma. He will continue at the club during this winter market except for a surprise.
The extreme right of French and Guadeloupean nationality has a contract with the Bavarians until the summer of 2023. After several rumors about possible substitutes in the event of a march, L’Équipe He points out that there will be an extension of the link soon and that he will become one of the three highest paid of the team.
The rojiblancos have been left with Sime Vrsaljko as the only natural right-back of the first team after the sale of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United. According Sports worldThe cheap option in the short term is that of the Dane from Valencia, also a midfielder, who ends his contract in June.
The Franco-Algerian midfielder has a contract with the Verdiblancos until the summer of 2023, which would place him in a delicate situation for the club this year. Nevertheless, Sports world points out that the parties have agreed to extend the link until 2026 and that it will become official soon.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Coman #Oscar #Fekir #Wass
Leave a Reply