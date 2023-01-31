Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Cancelo, Pedro Porro, Amrabat and more…

These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the departures of Cancelo and Pedro Porro to the possible arrival of Amrabat in LaLiga:
“I am leaving a club that gave me everything, I am very grateful. Here I leave many friends, I am grateful but I have to follow my dream. I did not refuse to train, I was negotiating and I told Sporting that my head was not right, but the club understood it and I am very grateful, ”said the Spanish full-back at his farewell. He will form part of Tottenham from now on, the club has already made it official.
He earns almost 7 million euros and in Valencia the player on the squad that earns the most is Gayá with half that salary. Atlético has refused to pay half of his tab and to play for Valencia, he prefers to pay it in full and make it available to them, as reported by Cadena SER.
According to AS, he would arrive on loan with a purchase option, but according to Marca, he would arrive on loan with a purchase option. At the moment there are no new news about the player, Barcelona wants to take over his services and there are no new advances in the movements.
The club and the coach have decided to end their relationship by mutual agreement. Valencia is going through difficulties: it is not in European competitions, it has just been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and it is only one point from relegation.
It will reach the year 2024 with the option of one more year as reported by SkySports Germany. The second classified in the Bundesliga gives everything to be able to fight with Bayern in the remainder of the season. He arrives as a free agent after rescinding his contract with Sevilla in December.
It is the bomb of the transfer market. Bayern Munich reinforces its right back as Pavard is far from his level and will probably leave the club next summer. According to The Athletic website, the operation includes a purchase option for the Portuguese international from Manchester City.
Pablo Sarabia has left a gap in the Parisian attack, and after not being able to sign Rayan Cherki or Malcom, the option that opens up is Hakim Ziyech. According to L’Équipe, the Parisians have intensified negotiations to sign the Moroccan, who would agree to play in the French capital.
An information published by the reporter Ekrem Konur assures that Manchester City would be willing to sign the American Antonee Robinson, who plays for Fulham, and thus cover the departure of the Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo, who has gone to Bayern Munich.
According to information from Catalonia RadioXavi Hernandez, coach blaugrana, requested the return of Ez Abde. On loan in Osasuna, after Ousmane Dembélé’s injury that will keep him away from the pitch for more than a month.
There were rumors about possible new arrivals, but the doors have been slammed shut. This has been pointed out by the German coach Jürgen Klopp precisely in this regard: “Nothing will happen during this winter transfer market, nothing at all”.
