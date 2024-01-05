The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
PSG wants to reinforce the midfield positions in the winter market, and now the option of Bruno Guimaraes appears. According to reports ESPN Brazil The player's clause is around 115 million euros, something that complicates the transfer
Both Villarreal and Sheffield United have reached an agreement so that the Chilean player who joined the groguet team in the last summer transfer window will join the English club on loan.
Whoever was a key piece in Boca Juniors could leave in this winter market. According to reports Tyc Sportsthe player's representatives are waiting for an offer for Valentín Barco from Brighton.
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Connor Gallagher. According to information from Guardianthe player would want to stay and fight for the position
According to information published by The SunManchester United would have sent a scout to closely monitor the Girona player, Miguel Gutiérrez, who is being a key player in the Catalan team.
Juventus Sports Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, responded to a possible departure of Vlahovic to Arsenal: “Arsenal offer for Dusan Vlahovic? We don't know anything about that story, there is nothing. Vlahovic is not for sale,” he stated in statements to sky sports.
West Ham centre-back, Kehrer, is on loan to Monaco until the end of the season, although the idea is that after the loan period he will remain the property of the Ligue 1 team.
