The hangover after Christmas day does not exist for the transfer market. The one of the present season is being one of the most moved that are remembered and, if we pay attention to the current course of the same, several surprise incorporations could take place in the most important leagues of Europe. Here’s the last hour for part of 90min:
The 2018 world champion with Francewaiting to know if he renews with him Chelsea F.C., is being tempted by several clubs. Until now, the most famous was the FC Barcelonabut it seems to have added the Al Nassr Saudi, although Barça would be a more logical destination attending only to the football sphere.
The coach from San Sebastian is not content with the solo leadership of his Arsenal F.C. on the premier league and he wants to strengthen the squad even more during this winter market to cure himself of fright.
The Dutchman was one of the sensations of the World Cup. Not surprisingly, the end of the PSV Eindhoven is beginning to receive offers from the big clubs of the old continent. The most famous, the Manchester Utd of his compatriot erik tenhag.
“El Panda” was one of those players who Luis Enrique it hurt to have to leave home. proper name of Real Betis the last few seasons, is in the spotlight of the Atletico Madrid that, after leaving Matheus Cunha direction England, needs another “9” like rain in May. The operation, yes, would only be plausible accompanied by the departure of joao felix. The last informations speak of which the béticos would request no less than 50 million euros.
The Spanish goalkeeper is still negotiating the renewal established in the clause that would automatically extend de Gea’s contract for at least one more season. Everything seems that the goalkeeper will renew with his current club since even the coach ten Hag has been full of praise for him recently.
Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly the talk of the fall and winter. the one of Borussia Dortmund has been tested by the greats of Europe such as real Madrid FC Y Liverpool. Although the meringues seem to take the lead, recently jurgen klopptechnician of the networkshas tried to approach positions with the midfielder, declaring: “I don’t like to talk about money with a player like Bellingham. […] If we want to do him a favor, let’s not put obstacles to his development. that would be very nice”
Leaving aside the information that spoke of a hypothetical arrival of Zinedine Zidane to the bench of Brazilthe rumors that have been repeated the most in recent days are those that have Jose Mourinho as a candidate. The special one is at a crossroads with 3 possible paths: continue on the AS Romatrain your Portugal native or heading to South America.
It is one of the names of the moment in The league. The young man Ivan Fresneda18-year-old right side of the Real Valladolid, is in a dream. And it is not for less: at his young age, he is being tested by the biggest clubs on the continent. The last to join, Borussia Dortmund.
The right-back, formed in the white quarry, is playing for the Girona in the first division, although the meringues still own 50% of the rights of the young player. A possible return is something that Madrid is not closed to, admitted even by the coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Three. There are three occasions on which, according to the portal The Athleticthe English international Declan Rice has rejected renewal offers from his current team, the West Ham United. In the entity they are already beginning to take for granted that he will leave and in the other part of LondonChelsea rubs their hands.
