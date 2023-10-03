The transfer market remains vibrant, and these rumors promise to keep us in suspense. Fans are eager to see how these potential transfers play out and how they will affect the dynamics of their favorite clubs in the coming months.
The specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, reports that there will soon be a new round of conversations to discuss the renewal of Ben White. The player wants to stay with the London team and they will reward him with a long-term contract and an improvement in his salary.
As was already known a few days ago, Leverkusen was going to carry out the removal of Frimpong, well, today it has been made official and the player will be linked to the German entity until the 2027/2028 season.
The Spanish player from Lazio has received a new contractual offer which he has already accepted. In this way, the midfielder is linked to the club from the Italian capital until 2027.
In recent days, the news broke that Bayern Munich was offering a short-term contract to a player who had already defended the club’s colors in the past. Now, Tuchel talks about the agreement with Boateng: “Jérôme is a player with “A lot of merit and he has the right to train with us.”
“Anyway, Jérôme is in Munich and has kept fit. He is now training with us and we will see what we decide.”
Borussia Dortmund has agreed a new contract for the great talent, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, which is practically closed. This young player would sign until 2028 as indicated BILD. It is a matter of time before it becomes a reality.
