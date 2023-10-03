🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 New round of talks will take place soon for Ben White to discuss new contract at Arsenal, as called on Sunday. Positive feeling as it’s advancing.

White wants to stay, Arsenal are not under pressure but want to reward Ben with new long term deal and also improved salary. pic.twitter.com/7oFTBbBRKH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2023