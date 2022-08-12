These are the latest news and rumors we have about the transfer market as of July 12. Bernardo Silva is still at Manchester City and De Jong at Barcelona… Rashford interests PSG and much more… Here we leave you the ten news of the day:
The Turin team has negotiated with the player and Leandro has said yes. It only remains for PSG and Juventus to reach an agreement so that the transfer can be carried out. The Argentine would arrive at the Vecchia Signora to be a fundamental piece in Allegri’s midfield.
Sporting de Portugal will not let its star out for less than 60 million euros. A crazy figure to which Liverpool is not willing to reach. The reds will have to look for another substitute for Thiago. The Premier team that can face the operation are the Wolves.
The Italian team has just signed Sirigu for their goal, but they still want to reinforce it with a starting goalkeeper. Keylor could end up in Italy. He knows that his role at PSG is going to be that of substitute goalkeeper and that Gigi Donnarumma will take all the spotlight. Will the Tico prefer to win titles on the bench or fight for them as a starter at Napoli?
The Las Palmas player, Moleiro, gave an interview on El Chiringuito’s twitch: “Sign for Real Madrid? For now they haven’t been interested, but the future will tell. I’ve always been excited about playing for Barça because I’m a culé since childhood.
“I would be surprised if City let him go. He is a player who contributes a lot every season, but anything is possible. He would be someone who could be key in the possession game that Xavi likes”
Pep Guardiola’s team is desperately looking for a guaranteed left back in this transfer market. According to The Telegraph newspaper “The Manchester City has drawn up a list of candidates in a desperate attempt to solve the left-back problem.”
Gennaro Gattuso, made it clear to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ that they cannot afford to pay his high salary: “Of course I like him, but we can’t pay him, and then it’s useless to dwell on it or make promises that can’t be kept”
“De Jong is a great player. He is still young, but he has a lot of experience in the way he plays”, although he pointed out that “I don’t think Chelsea should opt for someone with that profile. They already have players like him”
The Parisian club has been interested in acquiring the services of Marcus Rashford. The player would have no problem changing the scene, but Ten Hag and the United board is a tough nut to crack. They have no need to let the player out, so PSG will have to make a big offer for him.
Barcelona has a dilemma. He has yet to sign up his new signings and there are rumors that Kessie and Christensen could go free after being introduced. If no signings are registered today, they will not be able to debut in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.
