In the whirlwind of the transfer market, speculation and strategies take center stage. From the supposed return of Benzema to Europe, through the looks of the greats towards young talents like Zirkzee and Luciano Rodríguez, to the million-dollar negotiations for stars like Osimhen and Mbappé, football keeps us in suspense. What surprises will this market hold for us?
Rumors about Karim Benzema's return to Europe are intensifying, but Manchester United, according to information from The Sun, have ruled out the possibility due to salary implications. Benzema, currently at Al-Ittihad, denied the rumours, but his situation in Arabia is generating speculation. Manchester United fans and finances do not seem willing to assume the cost of this return, according to English sources.
Manchester United, looking for formulas for success, is targeting Joshua Zirkzee, according to The Sun. The Bologna striker, valued at €30 million, also attracts Arsenal, but Inter Milan leads the race. Milan, another suitor, seems to be at a disadvantage. Zirkzee, an emerging talent, has become a crucial target for Inter's future.
Chelsea, looking to the future, are planning an offer of €120-130 million for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Nigerian star is the top priority for Chelsea's attack, which seeks to consolidate after reaching the Carabao Cup final. This financial effort, theoretically for the summer of 2024, suggests a bold move by the Blues in the market.
Juventus has its sights set on the young Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodríguez (20 years old) from Liverpool Montevideo, according to CalcioMercato.com. La Vecchia Signora, planning for the future, is willing to pay €15 million for this promising South American pearl. Rodríguez, who was already on Real Madrid's radar, could be a valuable addition for Juventus' future.
AC Milan are looking to strengthen their defense and have set their sights on Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, according to Nicolò Schira. Adarabioyo, 26, has communicated his intention not to renew his contract. The Rossoneri, concerned about defensive deficiencies, see Adarabioyo as an immediate solution, possibly anticipating his arrival this January.
Kylian Mbappé, involved in speculation, has decided to leave PSG in the summer, according to Bild. The French forward, coveted by Real Madrid, intends to join the merengue club in the 2024-2025 season. However, his salary demands of €70m per season pose a financial challenge for Real Madrid. The soap opera about Mbappé's future is still ongoing.
Oriol Romeu, FC Barcelona midfielder, could have an exit on the horizon with interest from Besiktas, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 32-year-old, who has had questionable performances, could be an option for the Turkish club. However, Barcelona's financial situation complicates the negotiations. Romeu's departure seems complicated a few hours before the closing of the winter market.
