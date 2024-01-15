The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
Napoli wants to make a move in the signing market and has been wanting to acquire the services of Pablo Fornals on loan for some time. The Spanish player is also in the sights of Sevilla and Real Betis.
They report from The Telegraph that Chelsea is probing the transfer market in search of a proven player to contribute goals and it seems that they have set their sights on Arabia where players like Benzema and Firmino are not having a sweet time
Bayern is still looking for reinforcements for the defensive backline and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Germans are optimistic about the loan of Mukiele
According to Fabrizio Romano, everything would be done to close today the transfer from Olympique de Marseille to Renan Lodi's Al Hilal. The former Atlético de Madrid player signs until the 2027 season.
Kimmich has spoken about the rumors that speak of a transfer of the player to PSG: “I only focus on Bayern. For me, in winter it is not a topic at all. I think that at some point the club will approach me and we will We will discuss among ourselves and not with you (the press),” said Kimmich,
Kean does not have opportunities at Juventus and according to reports La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the player could go out on loan. In Italy he would have interest from Monza and Fiorentina, in France from Rennes and in England from Everton.
The Lille player is attracting the attention of big clubs for his performance with the French team. Teams like Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, PSG and Liverpool are following him. The problem would be the price of the operation, 50 million euros
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Benzema #Kimmich #Mukiele
Leave a Reply