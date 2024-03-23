The transfer market is a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market:
According to the latest information, Athletic Bilbao is preparing an offer of 20 million euros to acquire the Osasuna centre-back. With the market club's self-imposed problems due to his philosophy, David García is the best they can hope for.
Álex Baena is a player who has been attracting the interest of several clubs since last season, but the yellow submarine was able to retain him this year, although next year is already expected to be more complicated. For this reason, Atlético de Madrid is already preparing an offer to enter the dispute with clubs like Chelsea or Arsenal for the Spanish midfielder.
After a year where things have not gone as Sevilla would like, Víctor Orta has been closely following the now Bournemouth footballer for some time, who has been on loan for half a season in France.
Federico Chiesa has a foot and a half out of Juventus in Turin in this transfer market that we have only been in for two weeks, being in England where the English player has the most suitors, among them a Newcastle that would already prepare its offer for the 25-year-old Italian attacker. years.
Since it became known that his nickname was Messinho, FC Barcelona has already shown genuine interest in the player, who is burning stages at a dizzying pace, and who is truly exciting in Europe. For this reason, the Catalan club is already pulling strings to be able to acquire his services.
The transfer market continues to move strongly and, according to recent reports, Liverpool have set their sights on Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta's star midfielder. With the departure of Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season, Liverpool are in a time of transition, and there are expected to be significant changes to the squad over the summer.
Tottenham are very interested in securing the services of Joshua Zirkzee before the summer, and Bologna have no intention of giving in easily, demanding at least €60 million for the striker. The London club have been actively seeking reinforcements for various positions, including forward, and Zirkzee is among their top targets.
