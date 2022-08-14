We bring you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market as of today, August 14. The transfer market faces the final stretch and the teams are making the last efforts to incorporate new players.
According to Marca, both Villarreal and Brighton have an agreement for the current yellow submarine player. This would make it possible for Villarreal to speed up the signing of Lo Celso.
The Betis center-back will play this campaign in Turkey, he will go to Trabzonspor for the next two seasons, with the option of a third. He leaves for five million plus variables.
According to Marca, Chelsea is very close to getting the services of the current Leicester player. The signing could take place in the next few hours.
The specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United is trying to reach an agreement with the French soccer player from Juventus. Both parties would be interested. The Italians hope that the agreement of 17 million euros will be respected.
According to Sky Sports, the English striker would be willing to renew one more season with Manchester. PSG would also have lost interest in Marcus.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will go for Aubameyang to reach an agreement and try to sign him before the transfer market ends.
Monza CEO Andrea Galliani stated in an interview for DAZN that Monza will not sign PSG’s Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli want to close the signing of Tanguy Ndombele next week. There would already be a verbal agreement but it would need to be formalized.
The footballer from Red Bull Salzburg signs for Monaco for the next five seasons. He will remain linked to the entity until 2027.
Leicester are willing to let Youri Tielemans out next summer for free, The Sun reports. The young player’s contract ends next season and Arsenal would try to make the signing of him ready.
