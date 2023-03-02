The return of the European competitions has led to clashes between teams from different countries and this always results in speculation regarding the transfer market. The big teams seek to strengthen themselves so as not to deflate in the coming seasons and extend their reign in football, and the smaller or revelation teams seek the same but on a smaller scale with the intention of holding out in the big leagues.
This year the team that has taken a step forward among the great Europeans has been Arsenal. A dominant Arsenal has not been seen for many years and Mikel Arteta, the main person responsible for this success, does not want to loosen up and is already thinking about next year. The return to the Champions League (which is not official yet but looks like it) will leave a good extra pay with which to find new players for the project. The first of these is Declan Ricea midfielder who wants half of Europe, and despite the fact that it will be a tough fight to get him, Arsenal is optimistic with what seems to be a signing of more than 100 million euros.
Another player that interests the ‘gunners’ is moises caicedowhich was close to leaving the Brighton in winter, to reinforce the medullary. The Ecuadorian has a good market in the Premier and it will not be an easy signing either.
To facilitate these arrivals, Arsenal will also have to sell more than one player. Zinchenko’s arrival has left Kieran Tierney almost without minutes and it seems that it will be one of the exits. According to ‘The Sun’, the newcastle he would be interested in getting the 25-year-old Scotsman and he is the addition that Eddie Howe, coach of the ‘magpies’, asks for the most.
Approaching Spain, Gabri Veiga It has caused a lot of commotion in the transfer market. The midfielder of the Celta Vigo It has begun to gain strength in the projects of the greats in Europe and given its “low” termination clause, it could leave Galicia this summer. From the real Madrid They are not optimistic with the latest information about the signing of bellingham and Veiga can be the one chosen by the white board. The 40 million clause is a great point in favor of his signing compared to what the Englishman can cost.
This same case is what you want to avoid Valencia with one of his young promises. Fran Perez He had a clause in his contract with the Ché team that, when activated, would extend his contract for three years, but the club considers that it is an important piece for its future project and wants to extend the option to four years. It seems that the player is going to accept the four-year proposal and while waiting for the new contract, we know that his termination clause will be 80 million euros.
