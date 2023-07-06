One more day and another day in which the different clubs work to strengthen their respective squads for the next season that is about to begin. There are many news and rumors that are circulating today, which we will let you know.
Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market today.
As reported by the newspaper Sport, Al Nassr has officially contacted FC Barcelona to try to sign Kessié. The Catalans would be willing to sell the midfielder for around 30 million euros.
One of this summer’s soap operas is coming to an end. Arda Güler, a player for whom the great Europeans have been behind him, already has a destination for next season. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid would have taken the Turkish player, snatching the signing from FC Barcelona, who seemed to have tied the footballer.
After Liverpool have signed Szoboslai, the Anfield team would have decided to put Thiago Alcántara up for sale. According to information from The Telegraph, the 32-year-old Spanish midfielder has one more year on his contract and from Liverpool they are not considering letting him leave for free. From England they affirm that he has offers from the MLS and Arabia.
Finally PSG formalizes the signing of who will be the replacement for Sergio Ramos. The 32-year-old Slovak central defender arrives free at the Parisian club after several seasons at Inter Milan where he has established himself as a guaranteed defender.
The Cantabrian Real Betis player, Sergio Canales, has caught the attention of a Mexican club that is preparing a great offer to take over his services, according to the journalist Carlos Ponce de León, Rayados de México is about to make an offer of 15 million dollars and one of the highest salaries in the Mexican championship to convince the player.
As reported Guardian, Tottenham would be preparing a new contract for Harry Kane and thus increase his fees so that he does not finally go to Bayern Munich. The Englishman currently receives 200,000 pounds a week.
Chelsea have to keep selling and from Italy there is interest in Pulisic. AC Milan, according to the Daily Mailwould have launched an offer to the Londoners of 20 million euros to take over the services of the player, who seems to end up wearing a rossonero next season
