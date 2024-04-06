Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Arda Güler, João Cancelo and much more

Having just started the month of April, and with the transfer market getting closer and closer, this is gradually becoming a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market.
The Portuguese player seems to be determined to reject proposals from other clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea to continue at Barcelona, where there is already an agreement in progress, according to reports Sport. Cancelo, recognized as one of the best attacking full-backs today, has made clear his desire to stay long-term at Barcelona, where he has been on loan this season.