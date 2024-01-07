🚨⚪️ Timo Werner has accepted Spurs proposal as he wants to return to the Premier League.

He's very keen on working with Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou also approved the deal.

Negotiations ongoing today between Leipzig and Tottenham on loan plus potential option to buy clause. pic.twitter.com/yUFmMtNpML

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024