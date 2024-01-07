The transfer market continues to advance in this exciting month of January. Some operations are beginning to take shape, and rumors about movements in the big teams do not stop coming out. The objective is clear, to complete the squad to be able to focus on the final stretch of the season in the best possible way.
Below we bring you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
The news that links Bayern Munich and Araujo continues to happen these days. According to reports Sport, The Bavarian club's main objective is to sign the Uruguayan center back, but that will not be possible, at least, until the summer market. According to this media, FC Barcelona has tried to hold conversations with the player's entourage to discuss the renewal, but they want to wait until the season ends to resolve the future of a player who is essential for Xavi Hernández's team.
According to reports Talksport, The player would not have fully adapted to the Saudi league, and would be crazy to return to the Premier League. One of the teams that could be interested in the 32-year-old Brazilian attacker is Fulham, currently 13th in the English league.
The president of the Turkish club has clarified that the arrival of the Montenegrin defender from Atlético de Madrid will not be possible, whose contract ends this year. According to reports Brand The team president has commented that “he is a very good player, but he is very expensive”, so it seems unlikely that the player will pack his bags for Turkey.
Tottenham is immersed in a couple of operations. One of them is that of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, the club intends to close soon, to also focus on the hiring of Timo Werner.
Another of the operations that the English team hopes to close soon is that of Timo Werner. According to Fabrizio Romano, the German player would have accepted the club's proposal, and would currently be waiting for both teams to close the operation, in what is expected to be a loan with an option to buy.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla would be following in the footsteps of forward Azmoun. The Iranian player is currently on loan in Rome from Bayern Leverkusen, so the Sevillian team would have asked the German club about the possibility of breaking that loan so that the attacker could join the Sevillian entity in this market.
According to Fabrizio Romano, there are many teams interested in acquiring the services of the young and talented Portuguese player. However, the one that would have shown the most interest would be Wolverhampton, which would have requested his loan, so we will see how this story ends and where the Liverpool midfielder ends up.
Real Sociedad and Alavés have decided to end the transfer of the young player, according to reports Brand. In this way, the Spanish forward will look for a new destination where he can enjoy more minutes and continuity in the game.
The Brazilian midfielder, formerly of FC Barcelona or Liverpool, will return to Aston Villa after a loan in Qatar that has not gone as expected. However, according to the information from the Ace Diarythe Spanish coach would not have the player among his plans, so the most normal thing is that he ends up looking for a way out.
As reported by the Brand, the Turkish team would have offered four million euros to Milan to acquire the services of the Bosnian midfielder. Nothing would be agreed yet, but negotiations will continue and Fenerbahçe hopes to close his contract soon.
