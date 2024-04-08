The world of football is immersed in a frenzy of rumors and negotiations as clubs seek to strengthen their squads for next season. From big stars to young promises, each movement generates expectation and debate among fans and experts.
These are the latest news from the transfer market.
More news about the transfer market
Arsenal could spend up to 70 million euros for talented playmaker Brahim Díaz. The Real Madrid player, with nine goals and five assists in 34 games, has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and five Premier League teams, reports from Central defense.
FC Barcelona is closely following Franco Mastantuono, but their chances of signing him depend on the player's decision. Although the Argentine shows preferences for Barça, the Catalan entity does not have the necessary funds to hire him this summer. (Source: Sport)
Juventus are targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface as a backup plan in case they lose Dusan Vlahovic. However, the operation is complicated due to the high financial demands of the German club and the competition from other teams, they point out from Tuttosport.
Manchester United has its sights on left-back Miguel Gutiérrez from Girona. Although his termination clause is 35 million euros, Real Madrid could recover it for 8 million, complicating the negotiation. (Source: Daily Star)
Atlético de Madrid aims to strengthen its defense, considering Cristhian Mosquera and Robin Le Normand as options. The possible offer for the Real player would include 20 million euros plus the loaned player Javi Galán. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao is in the crosshairs of several clubs, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. With a termination clause of 55 million euros, the Spanish winger could be one of the stars of the next transfer market. (Source: Ace)
Ansu Fati's future seems far from Brighton, where he has not managed to have continuity. Three options are presented for his departure: a second chance in the Premier League with Wolverhampton, a return to Spain with Sevilla or Valencia, or a new loan with FC Barcelona assuming part of his salary. (Source: Sport)
