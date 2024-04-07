Having just started the month of April, and with the transfer market getting closer and closer, this is gradually becoming a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market.
After a difficult season in terms of injuries, and his coach De Zerbi commenting that he needed to improve a lot, it seems that the young Spaniard's future is far from the Premier League. And in LaLiga there is interest in the attacker returning and recovering the best version of him, with Valencia and Sevilla following very closely in his footsteps, in what could become a fight to gain the services of the still player. of FC Barcelona.
After a loan that no one expected to Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish forward is not managing to perform at the level expected, despite the German team's form. That is why the player will return from the loan, and Rayo Vallecano would have shown great interest in signing him for next season. We will see what “the panda” and the board of the Seville club end up deciding.
The level that Kalvin Phillips showed at Leeds that led him to end up signing for Manchester City is far away. Currently on loan at West Ham, he is not performing as expected, and Pep Guardiola does not have him in his plans. However, the English midfielder has no shortage of suitors, and Fulham would be after him to reinforce the midfield, and try to get the player back to the best version of himself.
With the practically assured departure of Hermoso as a free agent, and a Soyunku that has not quite convinced Cholo Simeone, the mattress board has set the goal of strengthening the defense in the next market. There are two options on the table. On the one hand, Le Normand, a central defender with more experience, indisputable in Real Sociedad and the Spanish National Team. On the other hand, Mosquera, one of the surprises of this campaign in the defensive aspect, who is having a great season at Valencia and who would be another option for the future, although with a present already very consolidated for his young age.
Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen the forward position for next season, and one of the main names on the table is Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker arrived at Bologna two seasons ago from Bayern Munich, and this year he has scored eleven goals for the Italian team, so Arsenal would be willing to go all out for the attacker.
The Brazilian midfielder is having a great season in the Premier League, being one of Fulham's sensations. International on the last list with the Brazilian National Team, Atlético de Madrid would also be looking for a man for that midfield, and it seems that the Interest in Pereira is real, so we will see if the operation is finally confirmed.
After the serious injury he suffered and which kept him off the playing field for many months, the Nigerian striker has not regained his best version. Erratic in front of goal, the San Sebastian club is beginning to see the player's departure in the next market as a good option, with the aim of looking for another striker who is more decisive in the area.
