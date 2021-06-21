The week starts strong in the transfer market. Although the tención is centered in the Eurocopa and the Glass America, the clubs continue planning their squads for the next course. Let’s see what the breaking news is.
André Silva’s season at Eintracht Frankfurt has not gone unnoticed by the big clubs in Europe and it seems that his next destination could be Arsenal. The journalist of the newspaper The Times, Duncan Castle has indicated in his podcast that the Gunner team has already started talks with the German team to take over the player’s services. In principle, Arsenal would have valued André Silva at 40 million euros, although they would be willing to negotiate the price.
Diego Costa has been without a team since he terminated his contract with Atlético de Madrid in January. Of the offers she has on the table, the one that attracts her the most is that of the Turkish Besiktas, who will also play the Champions League next season. However, according to reports from Ajansspor, The Spanish-Brazilian forward has this week’s deadline to give an answer. Costa has rejected offers from Arabia and will also have proposals to play in China and England.
The signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma by PSG can be made official in the next few hours. The Italian goalkeeper would have been hunted by Sky Italia on his arrival at the Sant’Andrea clinic in Rome to undergo the medical examination with the French team together with the chief delegate of the Italian team, Gianluca Vialli. Let us remember that Italy closed the group stage yesterday afternoon with a victory and qualified as the first in the group for the round of 16 of the European Championship.
Tottenham cannot find a coach for next season. Julen Lopetegui said no to Spurs and the negotiations with Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca have not been successful, so a new name appears on the horizon. As they point out from talkSPORT The new target for the London team is Nuno Espirito Santo, who is currently without a team and who already knows the Premier after his stint at Wolverhampton.
The history of Paul Pogba and Manchester United is full of ups and downs and now adds a new chapter. The red devils are willing to retain their player at all costs and plan to offer him a millionaire proposal to renew his contract that ends in June 2022. From the newspaper The Sun they point out that United will offer the Frenchman a contract for the next five seasons for 121 million euros; In other words, he would charge about 466,000 euros a week, which would make him the highest paid player in the Premier. Pogba’s intention was to leave Manchester, his representative Mino Raiola said in January, but this offer could change their minds to both.
Liverpool are trying to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum and the latest name to join the list is Borussia Mönchegladbach player Florian Neuhaus. “Neuhaus would fit in at Liverpool. Technically he is very gifted and is not afraid of hard work, he has the perfect mix. He is a number ‘8’ who likes to go forward and reach the area. He is creative and a good finisher. He is a Klopp-style player, “he said Didi Hamman in The Athletic.
Paulinho has announced his departure from Guangzhou due to the impossibility of returning to China since the government does not allow Brazilians to enter due to restrictive measures against the Coronavirus. “Due to the pandemic, both I and the club thought it best to reach an agreement. So, my cycle as a Guangzhou player ends here. Know that you will always be in my heart,” said the player on his Instagram account. In this way, the Brazilian is free to sign for any team and since Serie A he has already had teams like Milan and Inter interested in him.
The departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid has raised a question mark about his future. The defender has not ruled on what his next destination will be and for now the one who has shown the most interest in taking over his services is José Mourinho. The Portuguese is rebuilding Roma and wants the former Madrid captain to lead the defense. As they point La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho would have already contacted Ramos to convince him. The salary of the Camas defender would be the main obstacle to his arrival since the Italian team could not pay him more than 10 million gross for the 24 he received in Madrid.
Real Madrid need to sign a goal and the Euro Cup is a good showcase for signing footballers. So much so that according to Le10Sport Real Madrid would have reactivated their interest in Alexander Isak, the Real Sociedad striker who is leaving a very good feeling at this European Championship. However, the white team would have already had competition from the aforementioned media, they point out that the greats of the Premier are also closely following the Swedish footballer.
Manchester City is determined to sign Harry Kane but they have come up with a last minute competitor: PSG. As they point our colleagues from 90min England, the possibility of Kyliam Mbappé leaving the Parc des Princes this summer has caused the Parisian team to move in this market and has set its sights on the English striker to reinforce the lead. And although City seem to be the one leading the way for Kane, the fact that Pochettino is on the French bench could be a determining factor.
