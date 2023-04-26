We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the last hour of Ancelotti on the white bench, to the team that has Cancelo on its list, including the continuity of Joao Felix at Chelsea.
“At first I had to get used to a new environment. Everything goes faster. Training here looks like competition. It’s the top European. I feel that the time to adapt has passed. Training and playing at the highest level is great and instructive. Although playing… it’s been mainly training. That has to change next season. I want to play again every week. I haven’t talked to the club yet, so I’ll wait and see what happens. It’s clear that this role doesn’t match my expectations ” assured the Bayern footballer.
“To be honest, my opinion will have nothing to do with the decision. It will be the opinion of the club and that of Mason. My opinion is very clear about Mason as a player, I don’t need to say it. People can analyze and doubt a young player , but they have quickly forgotten Mason’s consistency since he arrived,” Lampard said at a press conference.
”Two names of possible coaches that Real Madrid itself filters were mentioned here. But from the club they release the names to see how the coaches react. One Zinedine Zidane and another Jose Mourinho. But it is evident that there are other candidates who are in the oven. One is Xabi Alonso and the other is Raúl González Blanco,” commented the journalist from the Chain BE.
“I don’t think Ancelotti’s situation is getting any worse. It doesn’t add up either. What we know is that you ask at Madrid and they don’t confirm that Ancelotti is going to be the coach next season. In other seasons, if they confirmed it. Madrid does not confirm that its coach will be Ancelotti. Although he is not the main culprit, if Madrid does not eliminate City and is 12 points behind Barça in the League, his situation is different from if he reaches the Champions League final and may make the decision to change coach. Ancelotti knows this and that is why Brazil is still waiting for him. Ancelotti does not know that he is going to continue. In fact, since he believes that he doesn’t continue, he is waiting for Brazil,” said the journalist in The spar.
The red team prepares an offer of 40 million pounds to take over the English international, according to the Daily Star. The former Leeds player has disappointed in his first year at Manchester City and hardly counts for Pep Guardiola. The Englishman has not started any game this season with the citizen. Phillips was a great bet this past summer.
Mauricio Pochettino will be Chelsea’s coach next season and the decision on Joao Felix’s continuity at Stamford Bridge next season will be made by the Argentine, according to The Mirror.
According to the Croatian media Sportske Novosti, the ‘Red Devils’ would be considering paying the termination clause that the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper has: 10 million euros. Livakovic, the revelation goalkeeper of the World Cup in Qatar, seems ready to make the leap to a big club.
Chelsea is still looking for signings to reinforce its squad and is already negotiating with a new goalkeeper: André Onana. The blue team has a meeting scheduled with Inter to talk about the goalkeeper after seeing him play in Portugal, in Milan and in the next tie against Milan.
As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain thinks of Thiago Motta to take charge of his bench. The current Bologna coach and legend of the French club will meet with the Parisians and assess an incorporation. This newspaper points out that Motta would like to stay at Bologna, but he wants a project that allows him to train at the highest level.
According to Sports world, João Cancelo has risen on Barcelona’s interest list, which is still looking for a top-level winger in the transfer market to get Koundé out of the band and to act as a center back. Barça already tried to seek his loan from City, ‘but he ended up at Bayern. Even so, this summer, Barça will pursue the winger that Xavi Hernández likes.
