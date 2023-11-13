These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
Rudi García’s days as Napoli coach are numbered and according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Napoli team would already have a replacement for the bench. IgorTudov is the favorite for the position.
The president of Bayern Munich, Hainer, has spoken about Real Madrid and the interest in Alphonso Davies: “He has a contract with us until June 2025, he is one of the best full-backs in the world.”
“Of course we want to keep Davies and I hope he wants to stay too,” Hainer said.
The Spanish football legend, winner of a World Cup, will face a new challenge but this time from the benches. Fábregas will become the new coach of Mola, the club where he retired.
AC Milan consider Lloyd Kelly an interesting centre-back both for the present and the future and would try to bring him in in January. Juventus have also been interested in the player whose contract ends in 2024 and has no option to renew his contract.
When it seemed that Jerome Boateng was going to join Heidenheim as a free agent, the deal fell apart. Jerome Boateng’s agent has spoken to BILD: “We are surprised that the club has rejected this possibility. “They invited us, they asked for a meeting and Jerome never backed them on his word.”
