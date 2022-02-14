The winter market ended two weeks ago, but the rumor mill for the summer market is active, especially in the face of soccer players who end their contract in June and are already in a position to negotiate at this time for when they enter free agency .
The Uruguayan center forward will end his contract with Manchester United in four and a half months, when he will change places from free agency. According to Fabrizio Romano, a talk with Ralf Rangnick prevented him from leaving in the winter market and made him commit to the end.
The mission will be to ensure that they are in the top four in the Premier League and have a decent performance in the Champions League.
The Ivorian midfielder ends his contract with AC Milan once this year ends. According to Fabrizio Romano, he continues to be related to FC Barcelona but the decision is far from being made by the footballer.
The 33-year-old Spanish-Brazilian striker has been without a team for five weeks since the termination of his contract with Atlético Mineiro. Despite the fact that he was related to the Bergamasco team, but the general director Umberto Marino has come out to deny it: “There’s a lot of fake news around. It’s pure fantasy. We’re not going to sign Diego Costa or Graziano Pellé after Duván Zapata’s injury.”
The English coach has spoken about the Belgian midfielder, with a contract with Leicester City until 2023 and less than three months before his 25th birthday, after rumors about his departure: “People will wonder if we can keep these players for the next six years, but the reality is that if a player does really well here he may want to leave”. According to Fabrizio Romano, in the summer he will change teams for sure.
The London team was able to renew Thiago Silva until 2023, but they continue to have Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta linked for months. He’ll need to sign center backs if all of them don’t re-sign and end up in free agency. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla’s French defender will be a priority after Seville rejected 70 million euros in the summer.
The Paris Saint Germain captain has a contract until 2024, just three months before celebrating his 28th anniversary. Optimism has come from the capital’s board, something that is also reflected in the player’s words: “I hope to renew my contract. I’m happy here and I want to stay. My story with PSG is not over. I hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible.”
The Rossoneri team is having a difficult season at the back. Injuries to Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia have left the defense in check, with Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli, the latter with months left on his contract, the only natural players available. According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan will once again attack for the Dutchman from Lille OSC as they did unsuccessfully in the winter.
The 36-year-old English midfielder has months of contract with Liverpool, where he is playing his seventh season. The German coach has been as optimistic as discreet to continue counting on him: “There are talks, but as always, we won’t comment much on it. We’ll see. There’s no chance of Milner retiring.”
The Manchester City coach spoke about the English left winger, who has a contract until 2023 and has been linked to other clubs: “I don’t know what will happen. The club decides. When the club extends contracts, I give my opinion. The club always makes the best decision.”
The Argentine playmaker has a contract with Juventus for months, just like Mattia Perin, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi. the vice president bianconeriPavel Nedved, has admitted the pending work: “We have to deal with several renewals. There are four or five of them for June and we will surely work in the next few weeks to address this problem.”
