Italian football is progressing and each team demonstrates it both in Serie A and in European competitions. Many of the Italian clubs that make up Serie A have been in the final of the last editions of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. That is why, to continue in the same line, the summer transfer market is key to continuing in a positive dynamic. These are some rumors and news from Serie A.
The Georgian has been on Paris Saint Germain’s radar for months and the departure of Kylian Mbappé dynamited a situation in which, more and more, we see the footballer signing for Paris Saint Germain. According to information from La Gazzetta dello SportNaples values their footballer at 120 million euros.
The Slovak player is causing sensations at Euro 2024. Although before, the footballer was an express request from Xavi Hernández to improve the performance of a position such as pivot at FC Barcelona. The player’s representative has revealed it on RTV and it leads to his signing becoming a reality this summer as well: “We closed an agreement with Barcelona, but the coach changed. Barcelona has several financial problems and the situation is not clear. It has not fallen and the situation is evolving. Everyone knows Lobotka’s quality.”
Daniele De Rossi, current coach of AS Roma, has prioritized a signing that would be a new acquisition for his squad in this market. Davide Fratessi, only 24 years old, would be the chosen one, although according to information fromIl Messaggero points out that the champion of Shield It does not contemplate the midfielder’s goodbye.
The operation for the current Brazilian footballer from Aston Villa had come to be in danger, even so in Turin they have already given the green light to the signing of Douglas Luiz in an operation that will be carried out for close to 30 million euros plus two pieces that will put heading to Aston Villa and that they would be Samuel Iling and Enzo Barrenechea, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Álvaro Morata’s situation is difficult at Atlético de Madrid and the mattress team is already looking for a replacement. The Spanish national team forward has not had a great end to the season and Atleti have not had patience in looking for another forward. Juventus would be aware of this situation and bring back Álvaro Morata who already knows what it is like to wear the Juventus Turin shirt. ForI l Corriere dello Sport, It is the great desire in attack for him to begin his third stage at the club.
