The transfer market for Real Madrid has been very good so far, giving way to players that Carlo Ancelotti does not have and covering almost all the needs for next season, but the job is not finished. These are the latest news on the Real Madrid transfer market:
It’s been 10 days since PSG president Al Khelaifi issued an ultimatum to his flagship player. Kylian Mbappé’s desire to continue for one more season and leave for free next year does not seem to be an option, but with time already up he needs to decide whether to renew with PSG or leave this summer.
Arribas has been one of the best players for Real Madrid Castilla this past season, and both the club and the player are studying a possible departure to continue their projection. This departure would only be made in exchange for 10 million euros for only 50% of the player’s rights, so that Madrid can play off the player.
His time at Real Madrid has gone downhill, linking several assignments in recent seasons and not counting for Ancelotti last year, when he played 90 minutes in 62 games, so his departure is an open secret. Despite Milan’s interest, the player is determined to return to Real Sociedad.
Another youth squad who could go out in search of an experience in First Division. The Castilla defender has been targeted by Villarreal these days, but now Real Betis seems the closest to getting the player. In addition, the option of Betis likes Real Madrid more, since they are looking for a loan instead of buying the player, as Villarreal wanted.
The Brazilian has not finished demonstrating the quality for which he was signed from Flamengo, and after the loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona, Reinier will probably emerge from this same transfer market. At the moment there is no specific departure, but it is almost certain that he will leave in the coming weeks in search of relaunching his career.
