Real Madrid is one of the most demanding clubs in the world of football. Being a soccer player for the Merengue club entails a responsibility and pressure that not everyone is able to bear. Now we are immersed in the transfer market and Carlo Ancelotti’s team is trying to make a great squad to play everything next season, they have already made signings like Jude Bellingham.
The Italian coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, wants a top-level attacker to join the squad, and even more so after the departure of Karim Benzema. The name that the Italian likes the most is Harry Kane.
The name of Arda Güler is one of the most popular in this transfer market. The young Turkish pearl has caught the attention of the greats of Europe. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid would have made an offer to Arda Güler of 17.5 million euros that would be disbursed in three installments over 24 months, in addition, the Turkish club would keep 20% of a future sale.
Davies has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2025 but has not yet signed the new contractual offer that the German club has put him ahead of. According to reports from Germany, the Canadian would be waiting for a possible offer from Real Madrid to end up in his ranks.
Since his arrival in Madrid, the Basque winger has had very little participation in the game. Now, according to MARCA, Odriozola could return to Real Sociedad since he does not count for Carlo Ancelotti
As reported by the newspaper BRAND, the French player of Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé, wants to win 240 million euros at all costs, He wants the best contract for him. Real Madrid has already classified the signing, at least for now, as impossible.
