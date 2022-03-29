The Real Madrid transfer market is something that always sounds, and more so during the national team break. These are the latest news:
The player’s demands have come to light and it will not be €35M net that he will ask for, but €25M. Real Madrid and Manchester City are the best positioned while Barcelona is more than ruled out after the latest statements by Jan Age Fjortoft, very close to Haaland’s entourage. “Barcelona love to say that they are interested in the best just to show that they still have ‘status’, but, in the end, they reject it and come and say: ‘We reject it because we have to take care of our accounts.
Jovic is on the list of players who are going to leave Real Madrid this summer. The whites want to find the formula to send the Serbian to Monaco and thus be able to bring the latest French jewel cheaper. There is talk that the operation could be around €30M plus Jovic.
Madrid is looking for full-backs away from home. Miguel Gutiérrez does not seem to be convincing at the Santiago Bernabéu despite being the player who assists the most at Castilla. They say that Miguel has received offers from more than 10 clubs in Europe but Real Madrid seems to be looking to fish for the young winger Tierney from Arsenal.
Real Madrid needs a third central defender and for Nacho to become the fourth. The names of Rudiger, De Ligt are on the table but if the Aragonese player refuses to leave, Madrid will have a difficult time. He has a contract until 2025 and intends to fulfill his contract.
After the defeat against Barcelona, the Italian has been more than distinguished despite the fact that Florentino Pérez has shown him all his support. In Madrid they begin to put names on the table. We are looking for a coach who has tactical flexibility and who has the values of the club. Xabi Alonso has also sounded like a possible substitute.
#Latest #news #rumors #Real #Madrid #transfer #market #Haaland #Jovic #Tchouamení
Leave a Reply