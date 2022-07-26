The Real Madrid squad seems to be quite closed, with the signings of Rudiger and Tchouameni and the return of Odriozola to the right-back Ancelotti has said that he is happy with his squad and that there will be no more signings. But the conversation now focuses on looking for a substitute striker with guarantees, after the departure of Borja Mayoral, and on releasing players who do not count for the club’s project. These are the latest rumors and news from the Real Madrid transfer market:
The idea of signing a substitute striker for Benzema seems to be conceived in the event that someone young with projection for the future arrives. The name of the Red Bull Salzburg striker has gained strength in recent days and it would also be a fairly cheap signing, about 20 million euros. Sesko would be willing to leave RB Salzburg to go to Madrid, but the Premier is also attentive to the player.
Although the right back has returned from his loan and is doing the preseason with the white team, it is not ruled out that he could come out again for next season, since Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and even Nacho could be ahead of him in rotation.
Although the player said at the time that he does not want to leave this summer and that he could go free next season, the rumors that he may leave are now increasing. Newcastle United seem to have focused on the Spanish player to strengthen his team, while AC Milan are also close behind.
The Brazilian striker was a bet on the future that has not yet borne fruit. Reinier has played on loan every season since he signed for Real Madrid but has failed to show why the club took notice of him. Now he is about to play on loan again, this time at Torino.
The other alternative to the attack is to look for a veteran who wants to play for Madrid. Dzeko will no longer have the minutes he had last season with the arrival of Lukaku at Inter, and at 36 years old he could have Real Madrid as his last great destination.
