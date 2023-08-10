We start Thursday with the latest news from the PSG transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
Account RMC Sports that Luis Enrique is open to recovering for the cause some of the players who had received the transfer tag and who were even training separately. The first of them is Diallo. With the injury to Nuno Mendes, the Asturian coach was a little short on defense and, for this reason, he has returned to recover the Senegalese. Paredes and Wijnaldum, also among the discards, could also receive the nod from the Spaniard given the uncertainty surrounding Verratti’s future.
On Saturday, the striker will not enter the squad to face Lorient. The club expects the ultras to demonstrate against the player. It would not be the first time that PSG uses the Parc des Princes joker to launch orders at its players. In 2019, the ultras asked for the departure of Neymar, who had tried to return to Barcelona.
“I’ve got a new dog. What about the turtles? They’re not forgotten. They’re not there yet. But they’re in the planning, a new dog doesn’t mean there isn’t a turtle. That’s for sure. They will come.” These have been the words of Toni Kroo yesin Einfach mal Luppenthe podcast he makes with his brother.
According to L’EquipeThe ‘Mosquito’ will undergo a medical examination today before signing his new contract that will link him to PSG for the next five seasons. The next step, naturally, will be the official signing. Furthermore, Luis Enrique could count on him for Saturday’s match against Lorient if he deems it appropriate.
Luis Enrique wants the French striker from Eintracht and the Parisian club is still interested in the player. However, the claims of the German club are not low, and from Paris they have taken action on the matter. The new proposal of the team led by the Asturian coach is to put two discards in the operation. They are Renato Sanches and Ekitike, to lower costs and somehow convince the Frankfurt entity, according to reports L’Equipe.
