We start Tuesday with the latest news from the Premier League transfer market, go all the way to be up to date on everything:
PSG have decided to try to sign Harry Kane. Although everything seemed agreed with Bayern, with the player willing to pack his bags for Germany, the Parisian team has entered the scene in recent weeks and it is no longer ruled out that the English striker ends up playing in the French capital.
Manchester City have declared the Portuguese midfielder non-transferable. They are not willing to sell him or listen to any offer for one of Guardiola’s most valuable players. In recent weeks it had sounded that his departure was possible, but now all kinds of rumors about a possible sale are falling. He had offers from Saudi Arabia, specifically from Al Hilal, PSG, and previously from FC Barcelona.
According to The Guardian, the conversations between the two entities through the Ecuadorian media are advancing slowly and aimlessly since neither party is willing to give in. Brighton are asking for 100 million pounds for their player (116 million euros), and Chelsea do not want to put more than 70 million pounds (81 million euros) on the table.
Randal Kolo Muani is the one chosen by the Tottenham board of directors, according to the Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Eintracht asks around 80 million euros for the pass of the French striker. Kolo Muani would be willing to move to England. Despite this, the Frenchman is one of the most sought-after strikers on the market and several teams have already inquired about signing him.
According to The Athletic, the Catalan coach does not have the Portuguese right-back for next season. However, there are no offers for the player. Jorge Mendes offered it to several clubs in Arabia, but they rejected the proposal.
Romelu Lukaku is becoming a problem for Chelsea. The blues are desperate and losing patience with the Belgian striker, who does not want to accept the offers that come from Saudi Arabia. The striker only wants to go to Inter and the blue club looks for a way out for him at all costs, but Romelu does not accept a move to Saudi Arabia. The Belgian looks to continue in Europe and that is what he is looking for after a year on loan at Inter.
#Latest #news #rumors #Premier #League #transfer #market #Kane #Bernardo #Silva #Cancelo #more..
Leave a Reply