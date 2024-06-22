The Premier League is prepared for a summer market in which it will aim to once again form a league in which football competitiveness is the most in demand in the world of football. In England, the Premier League is not just a game and it has been proven in recent years by showing the world that they are the best league in the world. Once again they want to make a transfer market another opportunity to improve the conditions of a league that does not stop growing. These are some rumors and news from the Premier League:
After landing at Old Trafford as a key player for Real Madrid, the signing of Casemiro was one of those exciting signings both for Manchester United and for a Premier League, which welcomed one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. His stay in England has not been very striking and Old Trafford is already thinking about selling him. According to The Athletic, candidates such as Al Hilal or Al Nassr would be interested in the Brazilian in Saudi Arabia and would offer 35 million euros for him.
Marc Cucurella is demonstrating a very high level at left back for the Spanish team. As a consequence, rumors had already begun to circulate of a possible departure of the painting “Blue” and his agent confirmed that he will stay in London: “He has not reached his ceiling. Every day he wants to improve himself and he does not like to lose. Not to be sure, but the most normal thing is that he is at the Chelsea next year”
The Athletic Club de Bilbao winger and author of a great match against Italy, Nico Williams has aroused the interest of the Premier League. According to The Athletic, both Arsenal and Chelsea have already asked about him and the Spanish footballer has a clause of between 55 and 60 million euros, an amount that could be paid for him to travel to London.
According to account TEAMtalk, andn Anfield they lick their lips when they see Arda Güler play and he is a player that Liverpool really likes. This is why they are already watching him with expectation from a distance although at the moment they have not made any move to sign him. Another player they are keeping an eye on at Anfield is Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has already left a possible departure from Real Madrid in the air and the fact is that with the arrival of Mbappé and Endrick, Rodrygo could stop having minutes.
At West Ham they are looking for a striker and their new coach, Julen Lopetegui, has asked to have a reference in attack. According to the information of Football Insiderthe London entity has been fascinated by the impact of Jack Clarke, a 23-year-old footballer, who is part of Sunderland.
