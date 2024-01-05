The transfer market in the Premier League never leaves anyone indifferent. Every day new rumors emerge and signings are confirmed in teams that have not started the competition as expected and that are seeking to turn around in the season, as well as others that aim to shore up the squad for the final and most important stretch of the year.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Premier League:
Chelsea is still searching for that combination of defenses that will give it the balance it needs. According to reports The Sunthe London team would have shown interest in the young defender António Silva, currently linked to Benfica, although they would not be the only big team interested in the Portuguese defender.
According to reports Brand, Various clubs in Saudi Arabia have inquired about the Portuguese star. Bruno is one of the best players in the Premier League, and an irreplaceable asset at Manchester United, so his departure in principle would not be easy at all.
The young Argentine midfielder would have a foot and a half in Manchester City. According to reports Brand, The player would arrive at the English champion for around 14 million euros more variables, although he states that he would not stay in the team, but rather would go out on loan, probably to some City Group entity, such as Girona.
According to reports Brand, the Villareal player would be about to leave the team for the Premier League, specifically the bottom of the league, Sheffield United. The striker would leave on loan, and the British team would take over half of the transfer.
The Manchester City goalkeeper, previously on loan at Middlesbrough, would be on the exit ramp for the English team. According to reports TheAthletic, The player would arrive at the Colorado Rapids after leaving the team citizens
The former Real Madrid player would be on the agenda of the red devils. According to publication The Sun, Manchester would have sent a scout to closely monitor the Spanish defender. Despite this, Miguel has a contract with Girona until 2027, because it seems difficult for him to leave the Catalan team.
Sergio Reguilón will return to Tottenham after this discreet time at the Manchester club. According to reports Brandthe set of red devils would have activated the transfer termination clause that was in the agreement, so the Spanish defender will leave the team in search of more minutes.
Liverpool has made official the return of the young 20-year-old player from his loan at Wigan Athletic, and after signing a new contract with the team the redswe will see if he remains in the team or goes out on loan again.
Comment Brand that the young Uruguayan player will go out on loan again in search of minutes, given that he is not part of Ten Hag's plans. The midfielder was already in LaLiga wearing the Alavés jersey.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #Premier #League #transfer #market #Bruno #Fernandes #Echeverri
Leave a Reply