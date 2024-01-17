If the signings and rumors don't stop in the world, even more so in the Premier League. The considered best league in the world is always the order of the day when it comes to player rumors and now many threads are moving ahead of the end of this transfer market and proposing the moves that the teams are going to make this summer. Here are the latest rumors cited these days:
The young 18-year-old winger, who is currently shining for BK Häcken in Sweden, is one of the new interests of Klopp's Liverpool and they would be willing to pay an amount close to 10 million euros.
The team led by Ten Hag They are looking to strengthen their squad and the attack would be one of the key areas. Red Devils scouts have expressed interest in Joshua Zirkzee, who has been outstanding with his scoring contributions and assists in the current season with Bologna FC. There is no offer on the table yet, but it is expected shortly.
The Spanish full-back is not performing at his best level this season like a large part of the FC Barcelona squad, but that has not stopped the big clubs in Europe from continuing to show interest in the player and among them one of the most advanced is Manchester City of Guardiola, who has shown on several occasions that he would like to coach Balde.
And we stayed in Manchester to talk about Pedro Neto. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the defending Premier League champions are looking to strengthen their squad with the addition of the player. Although the team already has talented winger Jeremy Doku, adding a specialist to the right flank would be a valuable strategy.
After rumors that Ancelotti wanted the player, Manchester United are now joining the hunt for the center-back for this summer. The Everton central defender, whose performance has been outstanding in the current Premier League season, could find himself in the middle of a crucial transfer to avoid financial problems at the club.
The rumors in the Premier regarding the future of Douglas Luiz do not stop and Arsenal are joined by Liverpool and FC Barcelona in acquiring the services of the Brazilian midfielder this summer, according to the latest information from Football Insider. The Brazilian midfielder, 25, has emerged as one of the Premier League's standout talents this season, sparking fierce competition for his services.
Chelsea's new desire in this case is a young forward who was already signed this year for 20 million euros and now the English club would be considering paying the clause of 73 million for the player.
