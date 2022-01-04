The winter transfer market is already open and the clubs are constantly moving in search of the best reinforcements for their squads and face the second half of the season
Let’s see the information that has been produced in the last hours in the Premier clubs.
Newcastle, the new rich in the Premier, are having trouble finding players who want to sign for the club. Their last target was Lille defender Sven Botman, for whom they offered 35 million euros. From the newspaper The Telegraph They point out that the French rejected the offer and have no intention of letting their player out in winter.
Isco ends his contract in June and is now free to negotiate his future. As reported by the newspaper Mirror, Real Madrid would have no problem letting him out in the winter market and if the player agrees they could offer him to Tottenham.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s plans after his disciplinary offense, which also caused him to lose the captaincy. The Gabonese has not played for a month and according to reports from the Daily mail Arsenal are trying to find a new destination for him before he starts to devalue in the market and they are willing to hand him over to just about any club that has a decent offer.
Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most desired forwards on the market among the big clubs. Arsenal wants to incorporate him into this winter market as a replacement for an Aubameyang that is more outside than inside and according to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport They would have already presented an offer of 70 million euros. However, the player’s intention is to end the season with Fiorentina. We’ll see if the gunners are able to convince him otherwise.
And if Arsenal cannot get hold of Vlahovic’s services, they already have a plan B: Alexander Isak, according to reports from The National. The desire of the club would be to join the Real Sociedad forward with Martin Odegaard with whom he already coincided in the txuri urdin team.
Tanguy Ndombélé is playing a completely secondary role at Tottenham with Antonio Conte and according to what has been said since Sky Sports, Mourinho wants to have the player under his command again, this time in Roma. Ndombélé’s price is 30 million euros and the Italian team would find a way to pay that amount in installments … as long as the Spurs accept.
Gabigol is one of West Ham’s targets in this transfer market. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the English club has contacted Flamengo to request the loan of the player for the remainder of the season and one more, but the Brazilian team would have rejected the proposal.
Rafa Benítez is still looking for reinforcements for his Everton and the next to land could be the right back, Nathan Patterson. The agreement between the Toffees and the Rangers is practically closed and it is only a matter of hours before it becomes official. From The Times They point out that the operation could close for around 15 million euros.
The Daily express informs that Liverpool is interested in the signing of Arnaut Danjuma for this same winter market in view of the losses that the net team will have for the Africa Cup. However, from the newspaper Mark They point out that Villarreal is not willing to negotiate the player’s departure.
A good part of Chelsea’s defenders end their contract in June and for now they have already secured the continuity of one of them: Thiago Silva. The English team issued a statement informing of the renewal of the Brazilian central for one more season, until June 2023.
The other three defenders who end their contract in June and are therefore free to negotiate their future with any club are Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta. The German seems to be going to Real Madrid while the Spanish is one of the candidates to replace Trippier if he finally leaves Atlético de Madrid.
Romelu Lukaku surprised everyone with his statements in which he stated that he would like to return to Inter Milan. However, his departure, if it occurs, would not be until the end of the season. And it is that according to reports from Sky Sports, Thomas Tuchel would have had a conversation with the Belgian forward and would have convinced him to continue at least until June.
