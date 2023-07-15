After the signing of Mason Mount and the departure of David De Gea after failing to reach an agreement with the team, Manchester United follows its roadmap and works tirelessly to continue closing the gap with Manchester City and company. These are the latest news from the Manchester United transfer market:
Manchester United has suffered this year a small division of opinions regarding the future of David De Gea with the club, since many did not see his continuity with good eyes. In the end, the Spanish goalkeeper and the club have not reached an agreement and United have launched quickly for Onana.
Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for 50 million euros plus 5 in variables, so we could be a few days away from the signing becoming official.
Leon Goretzka’s season has not been good, and both the club and the coach are letting him know. According to T.Z., the midfielder is on the exit ramp for Bayern Munich, and Manchester United is keeping an eye on his situation. If this is the case, its price could be around 50 million euros.
Luke Shaw’s season this year has been good, but Malacia’s arrival fell short of expectations and the left-back has continued to be a weakness at points throughout the season. That is why the club wants to get Theo Hernández, one of the best full-backs in Europe. The Frenchman is the undisputed starter at AC Milan and one of the bases of the defense, so it would not be a cheap operation.
As reported Sport, FC Barcelona wants to reinforce its academy by fishing for one of Manchester United’s pearls. Marc Jurado is in the crosshairs of the culé team to reach the right side of Barça Atlético. At the moment there are only talks between the clubs, but the 19-year-old could leave this summer.
The signing of the center-back who won the Premier League with Leicester seemed to shield United’s defense for the next few years, but the player has not finished settling in the team and now his sale is being studied. Harry Maguire cost 87 million euros, so the club does not want to lose too much money by selling him. According to Manchester Evening Newsthe price that has been set at the player’s departure is 50 million pounds (58 million euros).
