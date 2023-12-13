A busy winter transfer market is expected in the Old Trafford offices. The team's poor performance will make them look for new players to try to reverse the situation. Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the Manchester United transfer market:
Borussia Dortmund wants to close the return of Jadon Sancho as soon as possible. The player does not count for anything for Manchester United and in January he could pack his bags, Malen could enter the operation as a bargaining chip, reports Sports world.
Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United legend, advises Ronald Araújo not to sign for Manchester United, as the Uruguayan player is on the Old Trafford team's agenda: “If I am a player like Ronald Araujo, who I believe has all the attributes to to be one of the best defenders in the world, why are you going to go to United?, explained the former English defender on his YouTube channel “Vibe With Five”.
Three Premier League giants, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, have set their sights on Villarreal's talented midfielder, Alex Baena. With a termination clause of 60 million euros, the 22-year-old is in the sights of these clubs, which will compete not only among themselves but also with FC Barcelona for his signing, according to the Diario ACE.
United would like to sign Mathys Thel in this transfer market, but the player himself would not be willing to sign for the Red Devils, according to reports sky sports Germany.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United player is looking for a way out and Girona, a club that currently leads the LaLiga standings, has requested the player's loan.
