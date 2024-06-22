After finishing the season in a great way by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether or not Erik Ten Hag should continue. Manchester United, after some time thinking about it, meditating on it and analyzing it, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years since teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English league. football level.
After the Frenchman’s decision to leave the club free, Manchester United has gotten to work looking for a centre-back. Gonçalo Inácio sounded very strong, as did Leny Yoro, but in the end at Old Trafford they decided on Matthijs De Ligt. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Dutch center back could sign a contract with the Red Devils until 2027. Erik Ten Hag sees him as a good reinforcement being aware of the player’s conditions, since he trained him at Ajax Amsterdam.
The revelation of the Premier League Michael Olise, Crystal Palace footballer, is observed by several clubs in the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United are the favorites to acquire his services, but according to reports in England, Chelsea would be rubbing their hands since at Old Trafford they would not be able to pay his termination clause valued at 70 million euros.
Manchester United could snatch away from AC Milan one of the most likely signings that could be made in the Italian market. Josep Martínez, Valencian goalkeeper who currently plays for Genoa, would be about to sign for AC Milan but the full entry by Manchester United dynamites a signing in which Old Trafford promises him to be the starting goalkeeper if he has merit he deserves it.
Crystal Palace owns one of the most fashionable centre-backs in England. Marc Guéhi, currently starting with the English team at Euro 2024, is one of Manchester United’s main targets. It is evident that at Old Trafford they want to reinforce their defensive performance and in addition to Matthijs De Ligt they want to get Guéhi, a central duo that could be one of the best in the Premier League. The only drawback would be the price, since the Telegraph points out that it is around 80 million euros.
According to Dayli Express, Manchester United has set its sights on a young promise. Oghenetejiri Adejenughur, 17, is on Manchester United’s radar. Although the Red Devils have had competition, since both Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan would also be willing to take over this future soccer star.
