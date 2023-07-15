Manchester City has little to do in this transfer market, because their last season leaves little doubt about the squad of the English team, but even so they are linked to numerous movements these weeks. From full-back exits to a possible trade, here’s the latest news from Manchester City’s transfer market:
As reported Gianluca DiMarzio, Kyle Walker is very close to signing for Bayern Munich for the next two seasons, with an option for a third. Walker has been very important in City’s defense, but Akanji’s great season has overshadowed him a bit and his substitution in the Champions League final confirms this, so the Englishman could go out looking to start.
To cover the departure of Walker, Manchester City has set its sights on Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman has advanced talks with Manchester City and could see a Bayern Munich exit with good eyes since the signing of Walker would take away many minutes, but for now there are only talks.
Manchester City’s first offer for Josko Gvardiol was quickly turned down by RB Leipzig, but it looks like City will keep pushing these days. The German club wants 100 million euros for what seems to be one of the best defenders of the future, and according to sources close to the teams the signing will end up closing close to that figure. With this, Guardiola would close a defense that would not even be seen in a video game.
The Saudi Pro League has become a collection of world football stars in just 6 months, and now Al-Ahli have become interested in a Manchester City player. 35 million euros have been offered for Riyad Mahrez in an operation that is gaining strength with the passing of the days. At the moment there is nothing confirmed, but the transfer of the player is not ruled out.
According to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, there is no chance that the young Argentine Julián Álvarez will leave in this Manchester City transfer market. Not even on loan as it would have been speculated in the last hours of today. Haaland’s high level has left the Argentine in the background, having the quality to start at any club in the world, but even so, he is happy with his role at Manchester City.
