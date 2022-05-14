We are getting closer to the end of this season and that means that the opening of the transfer window for the summer period is just around the corner. The rumors of signings are increasing more and more in all the teams.
And Manchester City, of course, was not going to be less than the rest of the clubs. Here we leave you a list with the rumors that have sounded to land at the Etihad Stadium for next week.
The English media say that Manchester City has noticed the neighboring club, asking about one of its players, specifically the French midfielder Paul Pogba.
The future of the Dutch midfielder of FC Barcelona is up in the air, and he has not been short of suitors. Clubs like City have been interested in the player’s situation, as reported by the English press. United have also noticed Frenkie De Jong.
Manchester City is looking to strengthen the defensive area for next season, and according to reports Roman Fabriziohave shown interest in Villarreal’s Spanish central defender, Pau Torres.
As reported The AthleticBoth Real Madrid and Manchester City have set their sights on Chelsea player Reece James.
As reported Nicolo Schira, Manchester City have set their sights on the situation of AC Milan striker Rafael Leao. Although with the arrival of Haaland at the citizen club, Leao’s arrival may be frustrated.
According to information from Daily Mail. Declan Rice would have liked in the offices of the Etihad Stadium. Although West Ham will not let one of their star players out so easily.
The team coached by Pep Guardiola is looking for a midfielder for next season, and one of the names that has been considered is Enzo Fernández from River Plate, as reported by Ekrem Konur, specialist in the transfer market.
#Latest #news #rumors #Manchester #City #transfer #market #Pogba #Reece #James #Declan #Rice
Leave a Reply