We kick off Saturday with the latest news and rumors from the Manchester City transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date on everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
Manchester City is willing to bid hard for Lucas Paquetá and proof of this is the information published today Evening Standard. Said information says that the ‘Sky Blues’ could offer Cole Palmer, one of their most prolific homegrown players, to lower the cost of hiring the Brazilian midfielder.
According to Santi Aouna, the Hammers would have rejected Manchester City’s second offer for the Brazilian midfielder. The group directed by David Moyes wants 110 million, but the negotiations are progressing well and both clubs are confident of reaching an agreement.
Decisive hours in the future of Lucas Paquetá, who paints skyblue. After the attacking midfielder’s ‘yes’ to the six-year-old Manchester City proposal, with salary figures yet to be revealed, the Premier League champion is negotiating the transfer figure with West Ham
The central defender had very few minutes last season, and the arrival of Josko Gvardiol this summer means that for this season he will not be one of Pep’s essentials. According to the latest information at the moment, he is handling an offer of 20 million euros from Saudi Arabia.
The Portuguese had been on Manchester’s list of possible departures this summer, but the reality today is very different. Guardiola knows that he is a decisive footballer and has convinced him to continue at least this year as one of the key players this season. Barcelona runs out of options to get his services.
