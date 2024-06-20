With the beginning of the summer transfer market, and the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season. We leave you with all the rumors and news about the Manchester City transfer market:
The veteran English full-back has a contract with Manchester City until 2026, but there are strong rumors that suggest that the defender intends to leave the ranks of his club this summer for Saudi Arabia. Source: The Sun.
Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world and perhaps the best center forward in the entire Premier League. His figure in Pep Guardiola’s scheme is key to generating an attack with which to intimidate rivals but although his role is very prominent in the “cityzen” team, his future is not entirely clear. Rafaela Pimienta, the footballer’s agent, attended to flash core and revealed that the Norwegian wants to start the next campaign with Manchester City but that in the future no one knows what can happen. Until now, Haaland will continue in England but there are already several big clubs in Europe that are paying attention to his situation.
Pep Guardiola wants to steal a signing from his biggest competitor in Europe, Real Madrid. The young footballer from River Plate, Franco Mastantuono, is already one of the most sought after in Argentina, his quality and his future projection is undeniable, for this reason and as a consequence, the greats of Europe want him now. According to Sport, Real Madrid would have very advanced negotiations for the footballer’s services but Manchester City has decided to enter the scene.
Guardiola has asked the Manchester City board to sign Kimmich this summer, the coach wants a pair for Rodri that can free the Spaniard and after being left for the second consecutive year without the alternative Paquetá, the coach is counting on the arrival of the German who knows Bayern Munich perfectly, since it must be remembered that it was Pep who converted him from a right back to a holding player, therefore, he prioritizes his arrival even before the option of Bruno Guimaraes.
As reported Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad has activated several operations for this summer and one is that of Sergio Gómez, Manchester City’s Spanish full-back. Those from San Sebastián, in principle, would ask for the player to be loaned out, something that could convince Manchester City to give the player the minutes that he does not have at the Etihad.
