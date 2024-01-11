In the vibrant panorama of rumors and negotiations, Manchester City remains the protagonist, exploring various options to strengthen its squad and face the challenges of the season. Football fans and followers wait with anticipation to see how these intriguing stories will unfold in the transfer market.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, he has reported that River Plate and Manchester City have already signed all the documents for the agreement of Claudio Echeverri. It closes for 14.5 million euros for River Plate plus another 9 million in variables related to performance.
Manchester City has acquired a pearl of English football. Finlay Gorman signs for the citizen team from Leeds United. One of the greatest talents born in 2008 has rejected a large number of offers to accept the City project. Fabrizio Romano reports.
Zack Steffen has already passed medical tests with the Colorado Raids, his new MLS club. In this way, the former Manchester City goalkeeper changes England for the United States, his native country.
In recent days, Real Madrid's interest in Haaland has been in the news in the event that Mbappé does not arrive in the Spanish capital. The Sun have commented that: “in the There is no panic for City about losing their top scorer, who has been a revelation in his 18 months in England. “Los Blancos are also desperate to land Kylian Mbappé, their long-term target, on a free transfer this summer, when his current contract with PSG expires,” the report reads.
Khvicha is different and I would not accept such a transfer to Arabia even for a billion euros. He would prefer to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona or Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different objectives and preferences,” the agent considered in an interview for a Georgian media, denying that his representative would play in Saudi Arabia.
