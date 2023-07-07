We close the week with the latest news and rumors about Manchester City: from the possible arrival of Frenkie de Jong, to the imminent signing of Josko Gvardiol after having been the best centre-back in the World Cup…
The incorporation of Kovacic seems not to be enough for Guardiola’s midfield, so from England they point out that a great offer could arrive that exceeds 110 million euros. Barcelona would lose in the exchange with Gundogan.
The Croatian is about to be a new Manchester City footballer. The best central defender in the World Cup will join Pep Guardiola to form a dream team. If these first two signings materialize, City would have greatly improved their squad compared to the previous year.
It was rumored that he could sign with Bayern Munich, but Guardiola entered fully into the operation. He doesn’t want to lose Kyle, who would be disappointed by how little weight he has had in big games this year. He did not play in the Champions League final after having dried Vini Jr in the semifinals.
The centre-back is on the transfer market after his importance at Manchester City has been less than last season; The contract ends on June 30, 2025. Media Europe has already asked about him and you could go for 30 million euros.
The greats of the Premier League are attentive to the fantastic projection of Oscar Gloukh. An attacking midfielder who wears the colors of Red Bull Salzburg. The City would be one of the teams that has more ballots to get their services.
