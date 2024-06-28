Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football today and it is all due to the transfer markets that they carry out year after year, improving the performance of their squad. Their squad management has proven to be good and even more so when you have some of the best footballers in the world of football. Manchester City has gone from being a humble club to being a tough rival throughout Europe and England.
These are the latest news and rumors from the Manchester City transfer market.
The current Leipzig footballer is a whim of Guardiola for next season. However, the Spaniard is also loved by the Barcelona Football Club, and Manchester City has taken action on the matter so that they do not get ahead of themselves. Dani Olmo’s clause is about 60 million euros, an amount that anyone who wants him will have to pay.
Bernardo Silva, currently with the Portuguese national team at the European Championship, is a key player for Manchester City and Guardiola. However, his contract ends on June 30 and FC Barcelona is closely monitoring the Portuguese’s situation. His release clause is around 60 million euros.
Manchester City are looking to sign the Newcastle United defensive midfielder. However, Newcastle have already made it clear to Guardiola’s men that if they want to sign the Brazilian they will have to pay 120 million euros.
Rodrygo Goes’ environment continues to be harsh with the Brazilian’s situation at Real Madrid. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick greatly affects Rodrygo’s importance in the Merengue club, and his environment continues to leave the door open to the Brazilian as a possibility for him to leave Real Madrid. The footballer has already given some praise to the club led by Pep Guardiola.
Xavi Simons is a very talented footballer and he is still 20 years old. Paris Saint Germain does not want to keep him and there are already many clubs after the Dutch footballer. According to L’Equipe Both Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly waiting for the player.
