With the beginning of the summer transfer market, and the big European clubs have begun to structure their squads for next season. We leave you with all the rumors and news about the Liverpool transfer market:
According to account TEAMtalk, andn Anfield they lick their lips when they see Arda Güler play and he is a player that Liverpool really likes. This is why they are already watching him with expectation from a distance although at the moment they have not made any move to sign him. Another player they are keeping an eye on at Anfield is Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has already left a possible departure from Real Madrid in the air and the fact is that with the arrival of Mbappé and Endrick, Rodrygo could stop having minutes.
According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona would have Liverpool player Luis Diaz ahead of them on their agenda before Nico Williams. The signing would be more than 60 million euros.
According to Florian Pettersburg, Bayern Munich player Kimmich has the interest of the big teams in Europe. Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal and FC Barcelona are behind the player
According to information released byTelegraph, Yankuba Minteh is a real option for Liverpool. The 19-year-old footballer has stood out during his stay with Feyenoord, and it would be a whim for Slot, who has coached him in the Netherlands throughout the season. The footballer belongs to Newcastle United and the negotiations would have to be with the English club.
To improve the team’s performance, Liverpool has put a name on the table that could give a “plus” to the team in defense. This is Gonçalo Inácio, a footballer currently in the ranks of Sporting Lisbon at the age of 22, and despite the interest in him at Old Trafford, Liverpool plans to snatch him away. Although hiring him will not be easy, since Portugal is asking to pay the 120 million euros of his termination clause, according to reports Correio da Manha.
#Latest #news #rumors #Liverpool #transfer #market #Kimmich #Luis #Diaz
Leave a Reply