📍📞 He is advised and supported in the background, but Joshua #Kimmich officially still has no agent!

Clubs that want him have to call him directly.

⚠️ Only five top clubs are still in consideration for Kimmich. Now or 2025: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/E8IsbQyLyX

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 23, 2024