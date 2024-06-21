In France, the different clubs that make up Ligue 1 are launching themselves into the market to improve not only the performance of their squads but also to make a French league attractive that after the departure of Kylian Mbappé is left orphaned of stars and loses value in the ranking of the best European and world leagues. It is for this reason that these are the latest news from the Ligue 1 market and its different rumors.
Jean-Clair Todibo’s departure was brewing and Manchester United’s interest was real. The Red Devils wanted to acquire the services of the French central defender who had had a notable season in Ligue 1 with Nice, but everything has changed and according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will not finally be able to acquire him, since UEFA rules prevent it. . This affects FC Barcelona, which with the possible movement of the player would earn a percentage of his signing, as indicated in the contract.
The team led by Roberto De Zerbi went into the market in search of a center back to reinforce its defensive line and has set its sights on Lilian Brassier, the Brest footballer. Both Olympique de Marseille and Brest need to reach an agreement at this point for the Frenchman’s departure to Marseille to become a reality.
Leny Yoro is one of the big doubts in this market and is the basis of another new conflict between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid would have had a summit with the representatives of the Lille centre-back. While in Paris they have not yet taken any step forward to get the player. A few weeks ago Lille asked for 60 million euros for their player, apparently now the signing could be certified for around 50 million and everything indicates that he will land at the Santiago Bernabéu.
For next season neither of the two Mbappé will be part of Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian has already made his signing for Real Madrid official, while his brother Ethan has announced that he is also leaving and that in the coming days will communicate to where: “…For everything you have given me, for all the wonderful people you have put in my path and for the way you have made me grow, in the name of the sincere love I have for you, I say thank you and goodbye, PSG ”He communicated on his Instagram.
Paris Saint-Germain wants to improve its performance in the center of the field and wants to sign the young Benfica footballer, Joao Neves. In Paris they would have decided to execute a 2×1, which would involve changing Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler, two footballers who do not have an important role in the squad, for the Portuguese Joao Neves. This has been valued at around 100 million euros and at the Parc des Princes they will make an effort to secure his signing.
