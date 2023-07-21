The PSG transfer market continues to be a source of speculation and emotion. With big names like Xavi Simons and Kylian Mbappé in their sights, the future of the Parisian team is not yet fully defined. In addition, the possible departure of Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid and the search for a new striker by the mattress club maintain uncertainty in the market:
The young French forward Elye Wahi has been the object of interest for Atlético de Madrid. After an outstanding season at Montpellier, the attacker has drawn the attention of several clubs. Atlético seeks to strengthen its lead before the possible departure of Joao Félix and Álvaro Morata, and Wahi is one of the candidates on the list of alternatives.
Kylian Mbappé’s situation remains a mystery for PSG. Although the club has made important signings and has been reinforced with six players, Mbappé’s final decision remains crucial for the team. With the deadline extended to July 31, PSG awaits a definition on its star Bondy, and Real Madrid remains attentive to any development.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea after a season with little prominence. The Gabonese striker will join Olympique de Marseille, who welcome him with open arms. An outstanding piece of news is that Chelsea will not receive any compensation for his departure, since the player will leave freely
Xavi Simons (20 years old) has been one of the most prominent names in the transfer market this summer. The talented midfielder, after shining at PSV Eindhoven, has returned to Paris Saint-Germain for €6m, ensuring his presence in the French capital until 2027. This year he will play on loan at RB Leipzig.
Thomas Lemar could be another casualty for Atlético de Madrid. The French midfielder has been linked with a possible move to Olympique de Marseille. Although there is still no formal offer, the Atlético board is willing to consider interesting options for his departure.
