Many say that the winter market is not as important as the summer market, and although this may be true to a certain extent due to the budgets that the teams have, in LaLiga, there is no market that leaves anyone indifferent and rumors and rumors always arise. /or unexpected signings. In this case we show you the latest details that this market in Spain has left us. Real Madrid, Getafe, Sevilla, among others, have made a move to be able to raise their competitive level one step for the second round.
The Nasrid team is reinforced in a position that no matter how much it tried, it did not work for it, being the second team with the most goals in LaLiga. Via Brand We know that the goalkeeper has been loaned with a clause that requires the purchase for a value of 2 million euros at the end of the season.
Brand informs us that Getafe has managed to obtain the loan of the former player from teams such as FC Barcelona or Valencia, Ilaix Moriba. The young midfielder arrives on loan from RB Leipzig to try to continue the good season of the Madrid team. The player will join later since he will go with his team to the Africa Cup.
They report from Brand that the young Argentine player is the jewel of this market and is being debated for the greatest in Europe. Between them and as we are always accustomed to, Real Madrid enters the fight for the player, knowing that his father played for the club and that the player's contract ends in December of this year.
The Uruguayan center back has been signed by Granada and has already played the first league match with his new teammates against Cádiz. Coming from Corinthians, according to the official LaLiga website, he has been transferred for around 6 million euros.
Brand reports that after Villareal's two signings so far this market, the submarine offices are not closing the doors to a new player, and this would be Gonçalo Guedes. The former Valencia player is very interested in the Groget team.
The young French player Lucien Agoume, who is part of the ranks of Inter Milan, sets sail for Seville after winning the head-to-head against Olympique de Marseille. The transfer was closed this morning according to what the Brand.
As reported by the Ace, Jailson Marques is Celta's new signing. The Brazilian has been requested by Benítez since day one since he has known him since he trained him in China. Surprised fans will be able to enjoy it for the first game of 2024 against Betis.
