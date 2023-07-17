The transfer market for Spanish clubs continues, which ends on September 1 after two months of movements, and despite the fact that many of the important transfers have already been made, some teams have been mired in negotiations for several weeks given the difficulty of the market of current signings. These are the latest news from the LaLiga transfer market:
Corriere dello Sport ensures that the transfer of Morata to AS Roma is a matter of days. According to the Italian outlet, the Spanish player would have said yes to the club’s offer, where he will earn 4.5 million euros a year, and his representative is on her way to Rome to close the deal. It is also necessary to reach an agreement with Atlético de Madrid, but according to the Italians this agreement could come in the form of a transfer with a mandatory purchase of around 12 million euros.
The Madrid team has closed the arrival of a new defender to the team for the next three seasons. Pacha Espino will arrive as a free agent from Cádiz and the transfer has already been made official.
After the news of Barcelona’s interest in taking over Oriol Romeu broke, it seems that the transfer could be closed before the start of the American tour. Girona and FC Barcelona are already talking about figures and the operation will be around 5 million euros.
Real Betis is beginning to close several signings for next season, but their financial situation is not the best and they need to lighten the wage bill this summer. Willian José has one of the highest chips in the team and is currently in the Andalusian team’s showcase, but he is happy under Pellegrini’s orders and has no intention of leaving.
Joselu’s departure to Real Madrid leaves Espanyol with Bratihwaite as the main offensive reference, but the problem is that his future at the Catalan club is not clear either. The Dane has never played in the Second Division, and although he is happy in Barcelona, a few weeks ago he let it slip that there were several clubs interested in him.
The Real Madrid youth squad player has been one of the best at Real Madrid Castilla in a season that ended just a few minutes away from promotion to Segunda, and now the club is not ruling out his departure to continue his projection. The meringues have received numerous offers for youth squad Sergio Arribas. The last to be interested has been Almería, but Real Madrid at the moment is only considering a sale for 10 million euros in exchange for 50% of the player’s rights.
It is a movement that has been closing for a few weeks and finally Real Betis has already made it official. Marc Roca will play with the Andalusian team next season on loan with an option to buy at the end of the 2023/24 academic year.
The Real Madrid center-back has aroused the interest of several greats in La Liga, and after the initial interest from Villarreal, it is now Real Betis who are looking to get their services through a loan, an operation that interests Real Madrid.
After the season he played on loan with Real Betis and which was enough to win the Copa del Rey, Bellerín returns as a free agent after spells at FC Barcelona and Sporting de Portugal, thus achieving what he always wanted: to continue with Betis.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #Liga #transfer #market #Morata #Oriol #Romeu
Leave a Reply