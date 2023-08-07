We start the week with a review of the current La Liga transfer market. Apart from the soap opera Mbappé, who now has the Frenchman training with group ‘B’ at PSG, Joao Félix could go to Saudi Arabia and Dembélé trains again with FC Barcelona. These are the latest news from the La Liga transfer market:
PSG remains firm in its idea of releasing Mbappé this summer to be able to get money with his departure, since his contract ends next year, and the pressure from the Parisian club does not stop. After running out of a pre-season Asian tour, Kylian Mbappé is now training with the discards.
Fabrizio Romano It advances that Joao Félix has not ruled out a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The situation of the mattress player is not easy, since he is clear that he wants to leave Atlético de Madrid this summer, and although at the moment he is still waiting for interesting offers from Europe or even from FC Barcelona himself, he does not rule out going to Al- hilal.
It is quite strange news, considering that he has already said goodbye to the entire club, but he is right. The player has not yet paid the 50 million euros of his termination clause, so he is still a FC Barcelona player and Xavi can call him to train whenever. Even so, he is still waiting for him to sign for PSG in the next few days.
The FC Barcelona player will be one of the sales that FC Barcelona needs to make to balance their accounts for next season, and he has already reached an agreement with Al-Ahli. Kessié is in France right now to pass a medical with the Arab club and will sign for two seasons, according to reports Fabrizio Romano.
Ansu Fati’s season has not been the best and he comes into the new campaign full of doubts, both on the pitch and off. Although he still has a contract with FC Barcelona at the moment, several clubs are still working in silence to get the player.
