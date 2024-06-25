The La Liga transfer market is in full swing, and rumors do not stop arising. Below, we present the five most interesting news and the possible movements that could change the panorama of the Spanish league.
According to “El Partidazo de COPE”, Joselu has decided not to continue at Real Madrid despite the fact that the white club had a purchase option agreed with Espanyol for 1.5 million euros. The arrival of Endrick and Kylian Mbappé took away space in the team, which has led the forward to seek new horizons, possibly in Saudi Arabia. This unexpected turn forces Real Madrid to rethink its plans for next season.
At FC Barcelona, the only clear departure so far is that of Marc Guiu, who will go to Chelsea for 6 million euros, according to Sport. This move, although expected, is painful for the culés, who need to make money quickly to comply with the 1:1 rule in their signings. In addition, Jorge Mendes will visit Barcelona next week to discuss the cases of Joao Félix, Joao Cancelo and Ansu Fati.
Real Madrid has set its eyes on Franco Mastantuono, River Plate’s young talent. According to Sport, the meringues have offered 20 million euros for the midfielder, although his termination clause is 45 million. With the player’s approval, Real Madrid is determined to accelerate negotiations to secure his signing and add another gem to his youth academy.
Luis Díaz continues to be one of the great wishes of FC Barcelona. Sports world reports that the Catalans could only undertake his signing if they manage to sell Raphinha for around 90 million euros. This sale would allow the culés to reinforce their attack with the Colombian from Liverpool, who has expressed his interest in playing for Barça.
With Nacho leaving for Al-Qadsiah, Real Madrid is looking for a replacement in the form of Leny Yoro, Lille’s French central defender. According to the newspaper Ace, Real Madrid is willing to negotiate, taking advantage of the fact that Yoro’s contract ends in one year and that the player wants to join the meringues. This movement could consolidate in the coming months, guaranteeing a solid defense for the future.
