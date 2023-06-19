Despite having lost the prominence it once had with the Messi-Cristiano rivalry, La Liga remains one of the biggest draws and a benchmark in European competitions. The purchasing power of the Premier League has somewhat overshadowed the rest of the leagues, but Spanish clubs are working non-stop to close their squads as soon as possible and get down to work for next season. These are the latest news and rumors of the La Liga transfer market:
It was an open secret, but Real Madrid has already made official the arrival of Joselu to the team on loan for one season. The Espanyol striker has lived one of his best seasons, also making a place for himself in the Spanish team and Real Madrid will have a non-mandatory purchase option for 1.5 million euros at the end of the loan.
At the end of the Nations League final against Croatia, the players of the Spanish team were interviewed and Ansu Fati was asked about his future, to which he replied: “I have a contract with Barça and my intention is to continue improving and growing there. That is my intention. I have a contract and I am happy. Both in my club and in the National Team”.
After AC Milan has not been able to incorporate one of its main targets, now and according to reports La Gazzetta dello Sportthe whole of Milan could prepare an offer of 10 million for Nianzou. Sevilla once again sees how one of its centre-backs could leave in the transfer market after losing Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé last summer.
After almost arriving at FC Barcelona in January, Amrabat He is determined to leave Fiorentina to head to Spain and continue his career in La Liga. The only thing is that the one who is now close to taking over the Moroccan is not FC Barcelona, but Atlético de Madrid. The player and the Madrid team are on the same page and now all that remains is for Fiorentina to be willing to negotiate.
One of the new promises of Turkish football, Arda Guler, is wanted by greats in Europe, but the player wants to play for Sevilla. According to the agency Ajanssporthe player would have chosen the Seville team over other offers.
Monchi’s departure to Aston Villa leaves Sevilla without a sports director as soon as the transfer window begins, and the club wants to alleviate this situation before continuing to move in the market. One of the candidates was brauliobut the Galician has decided to stay at Osasuna and now the Andalusians are focusing their attention on david cobenowho is currently at Rayo Vallecano.
The possible departure of Mbappé this summer has created a stir, and the former player Bixente Lizarazu has charged against the pressures that France is doing so that Mbappé does not leave: “Even the President of the Republic went there with his little phrase… We tell him what he must do, as if he were our property. At almost twenty-five years old, a player like him, who has the ambition of becoming the Ballon d’Or, cannot afford to waste any more time, while his rival Erling Haaland has just won the Champions League “.
He FC Barcelona He has been in contact with Kimmich for several months and it seems that Xavi’s words have not gone down well in Germany. Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, commented on the situation in sky sports: “I don’t understand why he ‘flirts’ openly and offensively with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us,” he said.
“The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) takes for granted the hiring of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who would take over the reins of the five-time world champion from “January or June” 2024, according to the group. Balloon.
According to the narrator of TV Globe, Luís Roberto, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, intends to announce the alleged agreement with the Italian coach “at the end of this month.”
The FC Barcelona prepares the arrival of the Brazilian forward Victor Roque coming from Athletico Paranaense having already agreed different terms of the contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Deco, who acts as an intermediary in the operation, will meet again with the Rio de Janeiro club to finish closing the transfer. There are only a few fringes left to talk about and negotiate, and every day he is closer to the culé club
