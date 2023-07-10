The transfer market does not stop in Spain and almost all the teams work piecemeal to close their squads. Except for Real Madrid, which, according to Florentino said a few weeks ago, has terminated its market, the rest of the clubs are preparing many movements and departures for the coming weeks. These are the latest news about the transfer market:
The Sevilla goalkeeper has closed a great season both with the Spanish club and with the Morocco team in the World Cup, and interesting offers are expected to arrive for him. At the moment, Sevilla is asking 20 million for the goalkeeper, and clubs like Inter Milan or Tottenham have already approached Bono. Besides, the To the-Nassr has tried to reinforce his goal with the Moroccan, although at the moment there is nothing concrete.
Mateu Alemany has stayed with FC Barcelona despite almost leaving for Aston Villa a month ago, and now it’s his turn to solve the headache that the Catalan club’s economy is suffering as soon as possible. Apart from the departures of Busquets and Jordi Alba, Alemany has promised up to 8 more departures for this summer market. Most of these departures are players who return from a loan, and names is that the first team currently has 30 players. Lenglet, Dest, Collado, Nico, Pablo Torre, Kessié, Ferran and Eric are the names on the table.
Simeone’s management of his squad is almost perfect, with the only flaw being that he doesn’t finish counting on the homegrown players as much as expected. This time it is Rodrigo Riquelme who is affected, who after leaving on loan for three consecutive seasons could join Manchester City. Atlético de Madrid would be willing to let him leave with an offer of more than 30 million euros from City.
Betis continues to build its squad for next season after a year of ups and downs, and this time it is Marc Roca who is very close to arriving. The Leeds player will arrive on loan with a purchase option at the end of the season, thus joining Bellerín on the list of arrivals this summer.
Despite having a contract with Brentford until 2024, Canós could return to Spain as the English team does not rule out finding a way out for him. Valencia has taken an interest in the player and it could come at almost zero cost, as Brentford are looking for a transfer of less than a million euros, which would save them part of the player’s salary.
